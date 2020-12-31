Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Asif on Thursday has been produced before Lahore’s accountability court amid tight security in assets beyond known sources of income case.

During the hearing, the court has approved 14-day physical remand of PML-N leader and handed him over to National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court has also permitted him to meet his wife and lawyers at the office of NAB in Lahore.

Earlier, accountability court in Islamabad had approved one-day transit remand of the PML-N leader.

On December 29, 2020, Khawaja Asif was arrested by NAB in assets case when he was on his way back after attending consultative meeting of the party.

According to the anti-graft agency, the PML-N leader had failed to give a satisfactory response on his possession of assets amounting to Rs260 million.

Asif held an iqama from 2004 to 2008, adding that he earned a total of Rs136 million for his services as a consultant legal adviser, it revealed.

Menahwile, Khawaja Asif said that attempts are being made to break PML-N and weaken former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.He said that he has not been handed over charge sheet or the grounds on which his arrest was made.