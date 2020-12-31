Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar who leads the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday said that a cabinet committee has authorised the procurement of more than one million vaccines. Asad Umar, in his statement on Twitter, said that the number "will cover all frontline health workers".

He said what remains now is for DRAP (Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan) to approve a vaccine. Umar said that the government aims to deploy the vaccines within the first quarter of 2021.