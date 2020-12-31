Share:

Punjab has crossed grime milestone of 4,000 deaths from novel coronavirus as the total number of positive cases in the province has risen to 137,949.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), Pakistan has reported 58 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 479,715 with 2,475 people testing positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 10,105 on Thursday.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 214,425 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 137,949 in Punjab 58,379 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 37,702 in Islamabad, 18,148 in Balochistan, 8,256 in Azad Kashmir and 4,856 in Gilgit-Baltistan.\

Furthermore 4,013 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,533 in Sindh, 1,638 in KP, 416 in Islamabad, 221 in Azad Kashmir, 183 in Balochistan, and 101 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 6,696,068 coronavirus tests and 39,695 in the last 24 hours. 435,073 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,206 patients are in critical condition.