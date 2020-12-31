Share:

Rawalpindi-Police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan to deal with those involved in hooliganism, aerial firing, fireworks and one-wheeling on new year night.

As many 3700 well-equipped cops and officers would be deployed in the district on the night of new year to maintain law and order situation, said a police spokesman SI Sajjad Haider on Wednesday. “Scores of special pickets to be placed in different parts of city to thwart one wheeling,” he said. The foolproof security plan was made on directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, how added.

According to him, people involved in hooliganism, aerial firing, fireworks and one-wheeling on the new year night would be dealt with iron hands.

He said city police chief Muhammad Ahsan Younas directed all the divisional SPs to keep their eyes on anti-social activities on new year night. Search operations would be conducted and the city’s internal and external routes would be checked strictly.

“Aerial firing and one wheeling have been banned by the government,” he said. He said heavy deployment would also be made around churches where the minorities organise several functions in connection with new year.

He said a comprehensive traffic plan has also been finalised according to which 300 traffic wardens would be deployed in the city to control traffic rush.

“Senior Traffic Officer Syed Abid Abbas Shah will monitor the duties of nine DSPs, 18 inspectors, 191 traffic wardens and 57 traffic assistant on the eve of new year,” the spokesman said.

As many as seven special squads have also been constituted to take action against one-wheelers, he mentioned.

In a statement, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas has directed all the police officers and cops to impart duty with commitment and dedication. He also advised the citizens to cooperate with cops for their own safety.