Share:

FAISALABAD - Robbers shot dead a man for putting up resistance in the precincts of Batala Colony police station on Wednesday.

Police said that Rana Shahbaz, resident of Peoples Colony No. 2 was on his way to home after drawing cash from an ATM when bandits intercepted him and asked him to handover money. On resistance, the outlaws shot him dead and fled the scene. Police have shifted the body to mortuary for autopsy and stated investigation. Meanwhile, in another incident, a teenager boy committed suicide in a nearby village here on Wednesday. According to Rescue-1122, Nafees Sajid (15), son of Mushtaq, ended his life by shooting himself in Chak 356 GB. A Rescue team reached the spot after getting information, but he had died by then. The team shifted the body to a hospital for postmortem. The reason behind the extreme step could not be ascertained immediately, said police spokesman.