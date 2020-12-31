Share:

A 35-year-old soldier of Pakistan Army has embraced martyrdom as Indian troops committed an unprovoked ceasefire violation in Khui Ratta along the Line of Control (LoC).

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Indian troops initiated ceasefire violation in Khuiratta sector along LOC. Pakistan army troops responded befittingly.

Reports of heavy losses to Indian troops in men and material were received. During intense exchange of fire, a valiant soldier Sepoy Fazal Elahi, age 35 years embraced shahadat.

Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked fire in Kotkotera Sector deliberately targeting civilian population. Due to indiscriminate fire of automatic weapons in Phalni Bazar, a 34 year old male suffered critical injuries.

Pakistan army has responded effectively and targeted those Indian posts which initiated fire.

In Hot spring Sector, Pakistan army troops have shot down an Indian Army Quad copter. Indian Quad Copter had come 100 meters inside Pakistan’s territory. The unprovoked act was responded befittingly wherein Pakistani troops shot down the quad-copter.

In year 2020, 16 Indian quad-copters have been shot down by Pakistan Army.