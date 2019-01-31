Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) - China Radio International CRI-Millennium Confucius Classroom in collaboration with the embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Cultural Counselor Office, Islamabad marks the Chinese New Year celebration at Roots Millennium Education, Trafalgar Campus F-7/1, Islamabad said a press release.

The cultural counselor of the People’s Republic of China You Yi graced the auspicious occasion of Chinese New Year celebration as a Chief Guest, accompanied by theFirst Secretary Pan Yuqi and CRI Confucius Classroom Pakistan Director Chen Xiang. Students of Roots Millennium dressed up in alluring Chinese Cultural attire embellished with gold ornaments sang welcome song for the Cultural counselor and the guests from the Chinese embassy.

The ceremony started with a welcome note by the Chief Operating Officer. Anna Faisal said that Cultural exchange programme has not only strengthened the relationship between Pakistan and China, but also has enabled the youth to inherit, sustain and transmit the legacy of Pakistan China Friendship. She further said that CRI-Millennium Confucius Classroom is a step forward to China Pakistan Education Corridor in the larger prospect of CPEC. Head of Chinese Language Department at Roots Millennium Education Pakistan Mona Kanwal formally greeted the Chinese Cultural Counselor by sharing his extensive diplomatic profile with the parental community, faculty and students.

Speaking to the Millennials the Cultural Counselor appreciated the efforts put in by the students and faculty for celebrating Chinese New Year. He said that CRI–Millennium Confucius Classroom has made an attempt and the initiative will produce tangible results in future.

Communications and Outreach Director Sabina Zakir on the occasion said, that people to people affinity is the salient feature of Pak-China bilateral ties and Roots Millennium has immensely contributed to it through the Chinese language inclusion.

The event highlighted the different cultural activities like Chinese Paper cutting, Calligraphy, Chinese Painting, Chopsticks usage, and Dumpling which is the auspicious symbolism of traditional Chinese New Year food. The Cultural Counselor had a guided tour to the Chinese Cultural stalls which executed diversity through inclusive Chinese Culture.The different activities were a true depiction of the rich Chinese culture and its tradition.

Confucius Classroom Director Chen Xiang also presented Chinese Language books for the Millennium Confucius Classroom and China Access Center at The Millennium Universal College TMUC Islamabad. He also appreciated the contribution of CRI-Millennium Confucius Classroom towards Chinese Cultural exchange programs as people to people exchange is the key to strengthening the deep rooted friendship of Pakistan and China.

Millennium Confucius Classroom, under the leadership of Founder Millennium Chinese Language Initiative Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI offers Chinese language classes across the Roots Millennium Education, Pakistan in the private sector, with the aim of allowing the students to get linguistically literate and culturally competent. Millennium Chinese Language Department has now 18 Full Time Teachers and nearly 9000 students learning Chinese Language. This has promoted cultural, social, business and educational opportunities among China and Pakistan for the benefit of our future generations.