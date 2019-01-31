Share:

rawalpindi - City Traffic Police (CTP) on Wednesday launched the grand anti-encroachment operation against illegal car/motorcycle parking in Raja Bazaar and its adjoining areas, informed a spokesman.

The CTP have picked up some 40 motorcycles and 20 cars through lifters and issued fine tickets to the owners, he said. He said scores of other encroachments including tables, stalls, hand push carts and others goods were also removed the traffic police for the smooth flow of traffic.

“The anti-encroachment operation was launched on directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf,” he said.

According to him, the Chief Traffic Officer, while taking strict action on complaints about traffic jam in Raja Bazaar and its adjoining areas, have constituted a special squad tasking it to remove all the encroachments from the roads and facilitate the smooth flow of traffic.

He said the special squad comprised DSP Traffic City Circle Azmat Hayyat and Incharge Traffic City Sector Inspector Sarfraz along with lifter staff carried out anti-encroachment operation in Raja Bazaar, Iqbal Road, Bohar Bazaar, Bara Bazaar and Imperial Market.

Chief Traffic Officer/SSP Muhammad Bin Ashraf, in a statement, said an operation is being conducted in this regard in Raja Bazaar and its adjoining areas to remove the encroachments to ease the traffic flow. He said the special squad of traffic police have also been taking strict action against the illegal parking lots and no parking zones.

He said the utmost effort of traffic police is to facilitate the road users by cleaning roads from encroachments.

He advised the citizens to contact on Traffic Police Helpline number 051-9272839 in case of any emergency or for information about the traffic on roads.