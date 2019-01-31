Share:

Lahore - The Lahore High Court will decide on the admissibility of a petition today which challenges constitution of a second joint investigation team on the Model Town tragedy, in which more than a dozen people were killed in a police action in 2014.

The petitioner, a police inspector, contends that the Supreme Court had given no order for the formation of a second JIT.

It has been argued that a second JIT cannot be set up on the same incident. Likewise, the petition said, a fresh investigation cannot be started after the issuance of charge sheet.

The Model Town trial is about to complete and a second JIT would only delay the case, said the petition, seeking annulment of the notification under which the impugned body was launched.

EX-MPA GRANTED BAIL

A former PML-N MPA Raja Qamarul Islam and others accused of committing irregularities in the Saaf Pani Compnay case were granted bail by the Lahore High Court yesterday. The court ordered that the petitioners be set free.

The petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that the NAB had nothing to recover from the accused because of which there was no justification to keep them in detention. He alleged that the arrest of the petitioners was nothing but victimization.

Meanwhile, a lawyer has moved the LHC with the prayer that the case of establishment of 56 public companies by the Punjab government be taken up at the earliest.

The petitioner says that very establishment of these companies was illegal because of the simultaneous presence of local bodies institutions. Also, he argued, the induction of MPAs therein was against the law.