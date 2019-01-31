Share:

LAHORE - A specially constituted six-member medical board examined former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail here yesterday.

Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan was also present during the examination of the former premier.

The board will send its report to Punjab Home Department in the light of which decision will be taken about shifting of Nawaz Sharif to hospital for treatment.

PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif had complained of chest pain some days ago, following which his health tests were carried out. The tests had indicated that Sharif, who is serving seven-year jail in Al-Azizia reference, had some cardiac problem. It may be mentioned that Sharif had already undergone open heart surgery in 2015.

The team of cardiologists which examined Nawaz Sharif in jail last day, comprised Dr Hamid Sharif Khan, Assistant Professor of Cardiology, Institute of Cardiology Rawalpindi, Dr Talha Bin Nazir, Assistant Professor of Cardiology, Institute of Cardiology Rawalpindi, Professor Dr Shahid Hamid, Professor of Cardiology Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Lahore, Dr Sajjad Ahmed, Associate Professor of Cardiology, Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Lahore, Brig Abdul Hameed Siddique, Classified Cardiologist, Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology and National Institute of Heart Diseases, Rawalpindi, and Brig Azmat Hayat, Classified Electrophysiologist, Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology and National Institute of Heart Diseases, Rawalpindi.

The board carried out fresh ECG and took blood samples of Sharif while Dr Adnan briefed the panel about disease history of his patient.

The board will submit its report and recommendations to the Home Department in the light of which it will be decided that Sharif should be shifted to hospital for treatment or otherwise.

NAWAZ’S SILENCE HEAVIER THAN 1000 WORDS FOR IMRAN: PERVAIZ

PML-N senior leader and former information minister Pervaiz Rasheed has said silence of Nawaz Sharif is heavier than thousand words for Prime Minister Imran Khan. It was his mum that exposed the PM before public, he said. In an interview with Online, Rasheed denied assumptions that Nawaz Sharif’s silence was result of political deal, adding, in fact Nawaz silence had exposed Imran Khan’s real face before public.

The entire political struggle of the former prime minister was for restoring respect of vote. He said former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan had become part of the past and he himself ended his role in the PML-N. Rasheed said the PML-N respected institutions but institutions should work within their limits. He said there were two ways that led to the distinction and Shehbaz Sharif adopted the way that leds him towards the real distinction. He said Nawaz and Shehbaz had same distinction as Nawaz had the final authority to take decision.

The former information minister said the ruling government was trying to press freedom of expression under its newly-proposed regulatory body. He made it clear that the PML-N will strongly oppose the bill in the Parliament and Senate both.

He said he started his political career from PPP and continued serving people as PML-N member and Nawaz Sharif was also struggling for the supremacy of the Parliament.

Commenting on PPP manifesto, the former information minister said the PPP had changed its manifesto as Bhutto manifesto was supremacy of the parliament and the current PPP leadership was doing the politics of reconciliation.

Regarding illegal hiring in PTV during his ministership, he said Muhammad Malik was MD PTV and he never interfered in his administrative affairs. No layoff was made during his tenure as 99 per cent people were already working in the PTV and they continued their jobs.

He said he never called any journalist in order to stop story against government.