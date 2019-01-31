Share:

LAHORE - Defending Champion Murad Ali (NBP) and Ali Mehdi (Wapda) will face off in the ultimate showdown of final of the Men Singles of National badminton championship here today (Thursday) at Nishter Park sports complex hall. Both the finalists fashioned out victories with ease and comfort outshining their respective rivals in semi final ties on Wednesday. Defending Champion Mahoor Shahzad (Wapda) and Ghazala Siddique (SNGPL) will meet in the women singles Final. In first semi final, Ali Mehdi (Wapda) beat Aoun Abbas (Wapda) by 21-18, Aoun Abbas Retired hurt due to injury problem. In second semi final, Murad Ali (NBP) beat Azeem Sarwar (Wapda) by 21-15, 21-15. In women’s singles first semifinal, Mahoor Shahzad (Wapda) beat Sehra Akram (Wapda) 21-8, 21-5 while in second semi final Ghazala Siddique (SNGPL) beat Aneela Irshad (Wapda) by 22-20, 18-21, 21-13. Meanwhile, pairs of Awais Zahid & Sehra Akram (Wapda) and Rizwan Azam & Sara Mohmand (NBP) reached the Mixed Doubles final. In women’s doubles final, Saima Waqas (Wapda) & Ghazala Siddique (SNGPL) and Sehra Akram & Huma Javed (Wapda) would vie for the top honours.