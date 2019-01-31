Share:

Pakistan and Oman have agreed to enhance mutual relations by boosting bilateral trade and investment.

The agreement came amid a meeting of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi with Omani deputy Prime Minister Syed Fahad bin Muhammad al Syed in Muscat today.

The two leaders exchanged views on regional and international issues besides the bilateral relations and the regional situation.

The Foreign Minister took the Omani deputy Prime Minister into confidence about Pakistan`s view point on important regional issues including Afghanistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan values its relations with Oman.

The Omani deputy Prime Minister lauded the contribution of Pakistani diaspora in the progress and prosperity of Oman.