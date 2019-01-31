Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Ministers of Pakistan and Oman on Wednesday stressed the importance of connectivity between Gwadar and Duqm Ports and early conclusion of accords on mutual cooperation.

It was reaffirmed to broaden the horizon of interaction among technical experts through ‘Joint Working Groups’ on Trade, Investment, Food Security and Energy whereas Pak Oman Investment Company was readily considering diversification.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi currently visiting Oman from January 29-31, was received on Wednesday by Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf Alawi at Foreign Ministry for ‘Bilateral Strategic Consultations’ over-viewing relations in their entire spectrum and exchanged views on situation in the region, a Press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

Alawi stated, “We view Pakistan as an asset. Pakistanis made outstanding contributions to development and progress of Oman since early 50s and continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Oman whereas both countries common history and geography binds them into a natural ‘Strategic Partnership’.

Time is right to maximise our mutual potential for our and larger good of region”. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi conveyed greetings to Sultan Qaboos from the Prime Minister of Pakistan, praised His Majesty’s five decades of visionary, sagacious leadership and appreciated presence of 272,000 Pakistani Community.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister briefed Foreign Minister Alawi on the vision of newly elected govt under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and shared policy for ‘Visa on Arrival’ for Omanis that shall boost peoples exchanges, tourism and business opportunities.

He solicited similar facilities for Pakistani businessmen. He appreciated excellent arrangements for the 7th Joint Ministerial Commission in Muscat which was being co-chaired for the first time by Foreign Ministers.

Both sides expressed satisfaction on the trajectory of bilateral relations symbolised by exchanges of visits between Parliamentary, political and defence leaderships and ever growing people’s exchanges.

Foreign Minister Alawi accepted an invitation to visit Pakistan.

Both sides concurred to convening Bilateral Political Consultations between Foreign Secretaries in Islamabad as well.