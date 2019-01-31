Share:

GUJRANWALA - PML-Q leader Mehar Kashif Siddique and his gunman were shot dead by rivals at his home in Wapda Town here yesterday. The assailants managed to escape after committing the crime.

According to police, Kashif was at his home when his rival Amir Mehar along with accomplices forced his entry into the house and opened indiscriminate fire.

Resultantly, Kashif’s gunman Khalid died on the spot while Kashif sustained injuries and was shifted to DHQ hospital in critical condition from where he was being moved to General Hospital Lahore but he succumbed to his wounds on the way.

Mehar Kashif had a property dispute with Mehar Amir due to which later shot him dead.

It is to be noted that deceased Kashif had served 10 years in jail in the murder case of PPP City President Ch Khalid Humayun and was released from jail about two years ago.

Gujranwala CPO Dr Moeen Masood, taking notice of the incident, has ordered police to arrest the accused at earliest. Police teams have been formed to raid and apprehend the accused.

Kashif was shot at five times. One of the bullets pierced into his head. He had recently left the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and joined the PML-Q.

Meanwhile, Inspector General Police, Punjab, Amjad Javed Saleemi taking notice of the incident of firing and murder of PML-Q leader Maher Kashif Siddique in Gujranwala directed the CPO Gujranwala to submit a report and arrest the culprits immediately.

CPO Gujranwala Dr Moeen Masood has submitted a preliminary report to the IGP in this regard.