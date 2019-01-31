Share:

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Thursday lashed out at the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif after getting nominated as a member of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

He said that he would perform the audit of the PAC chairman.

He revealed that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has nominated him for the membership, and he has met the speaker of the NA, and an official notification would soon be issued.

“There will be two accounts committees which will work side-by-side; Shehbaz Sharif will lead the first, and I will head the second,” he went on to say.

Regarding his experience in the PAC, he said that he had worked for the committee in the tenure of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN), and so he knows its affairs very well.

“Production orders cannot be issued during remand of an accused person,” he said, asking that he must be shown rules and regulations by which those orders were being issued.

Last week, Sheikh Rasheed termed it ‘mistake’ by PM Imran Khan to grant the chairmanship of the PAC to Shehbaz Sharif .