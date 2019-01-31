Share:

KARAK - A transgender person was killed and two others sustained injuries, when armed men opened fire on their vehicle in Jatta Ismail Khel area of Karak district late Tuesday night.

According to local sources, the transgender persons were returning to Peshawar after attending a musical event in Karak district, when their vehicle came under attack.

The victim belongs to Mansehra district while the injured hail from Peshawar and Swabi. Police have launched a search operation in the area to nab the suspects.

The transgender community regularly comes under attack in the north-western province.

Last year, the Alliance for Transgender and Inter-sex Community (TransAction) claimed that incidents of violence against them and hate crimes in various districts were on the rise.

Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamil of Peshawar had formed a four-member high-level committee to submit a comprehensive report on the incidents of violence against the transgender community in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The decision to form a committee came after frequent reports of transgender persons being mugged, assaulted and harassed regularly across the city.

NAB DG HOLDS PUBLIC

HEARING TODAY

Staff Reporter from Peshawar adds: National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has arranged public hearing today (Thursday) at NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa office.

Director General NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Farman Ullah will be hearing public complaints so that quick remedial measures are taken. Individuals having information about any incident of cheating public at large, fake businesses, fake housing schemes, assets beyond known sources of income, embezzlement of public funds or any other corruption, are requested to visit the Bureau.

The public is advised to bring their written complaints along with Computerized National Identity Card and copies of evidences to the NAB regional office at PDA Complex, Hayatabad Peshawar from 2pm to 4pm.