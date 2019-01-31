Share:

ISLAMABAD – Top seed Zeeshan Zeb defeated Uzair Shukat 3-1 in the U-19 category final of the 8th Rehana Nazar Rashidabad National Junior Squash Championship-2019, played at Rehana Nazar Squash Complex Rashidabad Tandoallahayar on Wednesday. Abbass Baloch Commissioner Hyderabad was the chief guest while Naeem Shaikh, DIG Hyderabad was the guest of honour. In the ladies U-19 final, top seed Amna Fayyaz hammered Noor ul Ain Ejaz in straight games to become the crowned champion. The boys’ U-19 final started at brisk pace as both Zeeshan and Uzair displayed highly quality squash and after long rallies and some highly quality exchange of shots Zeeshan took the first game 12-10. Second game was also played on high tempo and Zeeshan once again prevailed and took the game 11-9. Uzair, bounced back by winning the third game 11-6. But after playing so well, he simply ran out of gas in the 4th game and was outclassed by Zeeshan, who took the game 11-3 to win the title along with Rs 19,000 cash while Uzair received runners up trophy and Rs 13,000 cash. In the boys’ U-11 final, Obaidullah Afzal recorded upset victory against top seed M Zaman in straight games, winning 11-7, 11-5 and 11-9. Obaidullah got trophy and Rs 19,000 cash, while Zaman received runners up trophy and Rs 13,000 cash. In the boys’ U-13 final, top seed Anas Bukhari beat second seed M Hanif 11-4, 11-8 and 11-7, Anas received trophy and Rs 19,000 cash, Hanif got runners up trophy and Rs 13,000 cash. In the ladies U-19 final, top seed Amna Fayyaz beat Noor ul Ain Ejaz 11-6, 11-4 and 13-11; Amna received trophy and Rs 19,000 cash, while Noor ul Ain got runners up trophy and Rs 13,000 cash.