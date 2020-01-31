Share:

Lahore - Plea against the re-appointment of teacher has been registered for hearing in Supreme Court Lahore registry. Court has ordered to club the cases of nature. Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed remarked “ Al-Khair University sells degrees and we do not recognize it.” According to media report, a hearing of the petition filed against the re-appointment of teacher was held in SC bench presided over by CJP. Court has ordered the parties to produce more documents. “Will we accept a Phd degree of 5 year old child if attested by the Higher Education Commission (HEC)?” said the CJ.