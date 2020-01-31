Share:

PESHAWAR - Parents of Pakistani students who have been

stranded in Wuhan province have appealed

Chief of Army Staff and Chief Justice Pakistan

to take emergency steps for rescuing their

loved one studying in different universities of

Wuhan city.

Talking to The Nation, the parents said their

children were facing impending danger of

coronavirus in Wuhan and there was complete

lockdown of the city which had caused standstill situation in Wuhan.

They added that despite contacting time and

again with Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministry did not respond positively. “Each country

have taken measures and evacuated their citizens from Wuhan, howeve, the Pakistani government is not taking interest to rescue their

children who are facing serious issues,” they

lamented.

They further informed that students were

waiting for the Pakistan government help to

send charter airline to Wuhan as send by other countries. “Rescuing 500 students is not a

difficult task for the government but unfortunately no one is there to ask about their worries,” the parents continued.

A student from Wuhan University told The

Nation that all Pakistani students were waiting for the Pakistan government help as Chinese authorities not allowing any one to leave

the city. He added: “All students are confused

that what to do and how to protect themselves

from this epidemic.”

This scribe also contacted ministry of foreign affairs to ask about the steps taken for

the rescue of these students but the answer

of concern officers was not satisfying and said

that steps would be taken after consultation.

When contacted member of National Assembly from Buner Sher Akbar Khan, he said

that it is on the top of Assembly agenda for today and they would discuss this issue along

with other MNAs to send charter airline to China to rescue these students.

The parents have appealed Chief of Army

Staff and Chief Justice of Pakistan to take

emergency step and send a charter Airline

for students to leave epidemic hit city Wuhan.