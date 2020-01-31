PESHAWAR - Parents of Pakistani students who have been
stranded in Wuhan province have appealed
Chief of Army Staff and Chief Justice Pakistan
to take emergency steps for rescuing their
loved one studying in different universities of
Wuhan city.
Talking to The Nation, the parents said their
children were facing impending danger of
coronavirus in Wuhan and there was complete
lockdown of the city which had caused standstill situation in Wuhan.
They added that despite contacting time and
again with Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministry did not respond positively. “Each country
have taken measures and evacuated their citizens from Wuhan, howeve, the Pakistani government is not taking interest to rescue their
children who are facing serious issues,” they
lamented.
They further informed that students were
waiting for the Pakistan government help to
send charter airline to Wuhan as send by other countries. “Rescuing 500 students is not a
difficult task for the government but unfortunately no one is there to ask about their worries,” the parents continued.
A student from Wuhan University told The
Nation that all Pakistani students were waiting for the Pakistan government help as Chinese authorities not allowing any one to leave
the city. He added: “All students are confused
that what to do and how to protect themselves
from this epidemic.”
This scribe also contacted ministry of foreign affairs to ask about the steps taken for
the rescue of these students but the answer
of concern officers was not satisfying and said
that steps would be taken after consultation.
When contacted member of National Assembly from Buner Sher Akbar Khan, he said
that it is on the top of Assembly agenda for today and they would discuss this issue along
with other MNAs to send charter airline to China to rescue these students.
The parents have appealed Chief of Army
Staff and Chief Justice of Pakistan to take
emergency step and send a charter Airline
for students to leave epidemic hit city Wuhan.