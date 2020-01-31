Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Thursday invited income tax proposals from business community for the budget 2020-2021. In a notification, the FBR said that it was engaged in formulation of proposals for Finance Bill, 2020. In order to benefit from collective wisdom of all the stakeholders for the improvement of tax policy, proposals are invited for the upcoming budget 2020-2021. The FBR invited Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and other 30 chambers and association to give their inputs in formulation of income tax proposals for the budget. The FBR said that the proposals should focus on: i. improvement in tax laws; ii. Broadening of tax base for a wider participation in revenue generation efforts; iii. Enhancement of tax to GDP ratio; iv. Generation of revenue; v. Facilitation of taxpayers; and VI. Removal of tax distortions and anomalies.