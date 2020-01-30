Share:

RAWALPINDI - A woman was killed as a blast occurred due to gas leakage in a house situated at Lunda Bazaar Road near an area of Committee Chowk on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, the affected family left the gas heater on due to cold weather and fell asleep. During night, the supply of gas was suspended and restored after some time.

In the wee hours, huge fire engulfed the house as the one of the family members tried to light the stove. Resultantly, a handicapped woman identified as Parveen Bibi, 60, sustained critical burn injuries and expired on the spot.

On information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene and extinguished the blaze while the body was transferred to District Headquarter Hospital.