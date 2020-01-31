Share:

Mandi Bahauddin-DASB’s first executive body meeting of the current year was held Thursday at bar room.

President DASB Aurangzeb Gondal chaired the meeting. Secretary DASB Shakeel Ahmed Mangat and other office bearers including vice president Imran Qaiser Qureshi and eight executive members attended the meeting.

After felicitating each other over winning election and exchanging pleasantries’ among each other, meeting started with recitation of Holy Quran.

Points relating to lawyers welfare, uplift of bar library and need for equipping it with latest law books, installing water filtration plant to provide potable water, extension of parking area to meet increasing number of vehicles coming to courts, improvement of sanitation and cleanliness to keep the environment of lawyers chambers complex free from pollution were came under discussion. Appointment of young lawyers, construction of new library on existing cafeteria, separate bar room for lady lawyers, need for setting up anti-terrorism court in the district and shifting consumer court from city area to judicial complex were also some issues which were deliberated uponinthe meeting. Addressing the meeting the president said that current year will be revolutionary in history of the DASB.

He said he would arrange funds for new library project and its completion would be his top priority. Once this is complete the existing library room would be turned into lady lawyers’ sitting room. Regarding water filtration plant, it would be installed within next two weeks. Shahid Raza Ranjha, a local philanthropist has volunteered to bear its cost. Matter would be taken up with authorities concerned for establishing special and anti- terrorism court for their consideration. Participants ensured their full support and cooperation to the president in his performance of responsibilities.

AC seals two filling

stations, imposes fine

Assistant Commissioner Mandi Bahauddin Malak Abbas Zulqarnain raided suspected petroleum filling stations and found their fuel dispensers inaccurate as they were dispensing fuel lesser and the customers were being cheated.

For their faulty measurement devices, the AC fined owners of Shamsher Filling Station and Roshen Petroleum Filling Station amounting to Rs 30,000 and 25,000 respectively and sealed the stations.

He also raided a sugar godown near Kandhawala village situated on outskirts of Mandi City and found there a large quantity of hoarded sugar. He fined owner of the godown - Khawja Sajid Brothers - and sealed the godown till further orders. On this occasion, he said there were clear instructions from provincial government that hoarders and owners of petroleum refilling stations with faulty measurement devices would not be spared. He warned them to get the fuel dispensers installed on petrol pumps refigured failing which they would be sent to jail and their petrol pumps business would be closed. District Officer Industries and Price Magistrate Rana Gulfam accompanied the AC.