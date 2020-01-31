Share:

LAHORE - Mahoor Shahzad (Wapda) and Palwasha Bashir (NBP) clinched the women doubles title while Wapda’s Zunain Javed & Farzana Ali grabbed the mixed doubles title in the 57th National Badminton Championships 2020 here on Thursday. Mahoor/Palwasha beat Ghazala/Zubaira 21-11, 10-21, 21-13 in the final while in the mixed doubles final, Zunain/Farzana beat M Ali/Ghazala 21-12, 22-20. Now Murad Ali (NBP) will take on Irfan Saeed (Wapda) in men’s singles finals while in women’s singles, top seed Mahoor will play against Wapda’s Ghazala. In men’s doubles final, Rizwan Azam/Noman Sabir will vie against Awais Zahid/M Ali.