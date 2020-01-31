Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brig (R) Muhammad Khalid Sajjad Khokhar called on President Dr Arif Alvi here at Aiwan-e-Sadar.

Talking to The Nation on Thursday, Khokhar said: “It was very fruitful meeting and I want to personally thank President Alvi for sparing his time and holding a long-awaited meeting. I briefed him on hockey affairs, discussed ways to uplift the national game and requested him for govt’s patronage in its promotion.

Dr Alvi assured his all-out support to the PHF chief in the efforts to hold the first professional hockey league in October this year. He also promised to arrange his detailed meeting with IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza and promised the government’s full support.

Khokhar said the federation will generate required funds through private sponsors for the 1st Pakistan Hockey League. He informed Dr Alvi about the players’ miseries saying the PHF wants to offer central contracts to the players so that they may focus on playing hockey, rather than running to earn bread and butter for their families.

He further informed the President about the acute shortage of funds, due to which a number of goals set for hockey revival were not met. “After the meeting, I am hopeful that we will jointly overcome all minor problems and succeed in regaining Pakistan’s lost hockey glory. I am satisfied with the meeting and looking forward for another meeting soon,” Khokhar concluded.