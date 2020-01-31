Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government has written a letter to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif asking for fresh medical reports within three days. The government has written the letter after a medical board constituted to evaluate the medical reports of the former prime minister expressed its inability to give its opinion in the absence of Nawaz’s haematological and biochemical reports not provided by his physicians. The provincial home department’s letter dated January 28th has given three days to the ex-PM to furnish the required reports to take a decision on his application seeking extension in his stay abroad. The deadline expires on Friday (today). The letter further reads that in case of failure to do the needful, the relevant authority would decide the fate of his application on the basis of the medical reports already available with the health department.

Mian Nawaz Sharif has been asked to furnish his reports concerning CBC, kidney functions, bone marrow studies (if done), whole body PET scan as well as the plan by treating haematologist.

These reports are required by the medical board to make an “informed decision” on the state of health of the former prime minister. Nawaz Sharif’s application seeking extension in his stay abroad for medical treatment is pending for decision with the Punjab government.