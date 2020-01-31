Share:

SWABI - Security of the anti-polio campaigners

has been enhanced here in the district

and was decided that every polio team

would be guarded security personnel

during the continued campaign in the

district, Imran Shahid, district police

officer told on Thursday.

The campaign has been crippled in

different regions of Tehsil Razaar on

Thursday because some of the campaigners were reluctant to move forward after the Wednesday incident of

killing the two polio workers.

On the other hand, Lady Health Workers (LHWs) put forward their demands

and sought adequate security mechanism and provision of financial assistance to the families of two killed deceased vaccinators.

Two polio female workers were killed

on Wednesday by suspected militants

during their duty in Parmuli region.

Officials said that Swabi Deputy Commissioner Shahid Mahmood, health officials and district police officials continued consultation to adopt a new line

of action to achieve the desired objectives and continue the campaign. They

vowed to continue the campaign and

assured the campaigners of all possible

help, especially security.

A detailed presentation was given

to Inspector General Police Sanaullah

Abbasi about the security of the campaigners, normal, sensitive and most

sensitive regions in the district and the

previous conducted operations against

terrorists in Tehsil Razaar.

DPO Imran said that about 200 security personnel have been deployed

from Hazara division to Swabi and they

would perform their duty during the

campaign.

In addition, the killed vaccinators

were laid to rest in their ancestral

graveyard and the funeral was attended by officials of the district administration and health department, politicians and local people of the region.

PDMA launches play on disaster

risk reduction for children

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

has launched “inclusive disaster risk

reduction play and art based resource

manual for children” at PDMA Peshawar on Thursday.

The manual consists of different thematic games to engage the children

from 6-12 year age group on disaster risk reduction. The manual initially

will cover four types of disasters mainly earthquake, flood, typhoons and fire

which are frequent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PDMA director general appreciated Handicap International for extending their technical and financial

support to develop and launch the

said manual. He expressed that PDMA

would engage education department to

include the manual in mainstream syllabuses. The DG maintained that the

dissemination and further training on

the said manuals are required to be extended all over the province. He emphasized on “Virtual Mentoring Version” of the same manual may also be

developed, as it would help in extending the outreach canvas.

MS. Iffat and other representatives

from Handicap International were also

there in the launching event. She presented the manual kit officially to the

PDMA DG and expressed that Handicap

International will continue its humanitarian and development initiatives in

close coordination and collaboration

with the PDMA Khyber.