SWABI - Security of the anti-polio campaigners
has been enhanced here in the district
and was decided that every polio team
would be guarded security personnel
during the continued campaign in the
district, Imran Shahid, district police
officer told on Thursday.
The campaign has been crippled in
different regions of Tehsil Razaar on
Thursday because some of the campaigners were reluctant to move forward after the Wednesday incident of
killing the two polio workers.
On the other hand, Lady Health Workers (LHWs) put forward their demands
and sought adequate security mechanism and provision of financial assistance to the families of two killed deceased vaccinators.
Two polio female workers were killed
on Wednesday by suspected militants
during their duty in Parmuli region.
Officials said that Swabi Deputy Commissioner Shahid Mahmood, health officials and district police officials continued consultation to adopt a new line
of action to achieve the desired objectives and continue the campaign. They
vowed to continue the campaign and
assured the campaigners of all possible
help, especially security.
A detailed presentation was given
to Inspector General Police Sanaullah
Abbasi about the security of the campaigners, normal, sensitive and most
sensitive regions in the district and the
previous conducted operations against
terrorists in Tehsil Razaar.
DPO Imran said that about 200 security personnel have been deployed
from Hazara division to Swabi and they
would perform their duty during the
campaign.
In addition, the killed vaccinators
were laid to rest in their ancestral
graveyard and the funeral was attended by officials of the district administration and health department, politicians and local people of the region.
PDMA launches play on disaster
risk reduction for children
Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
has launched “inclusive disaster risk
reduction play and art based resource
manual for children” at PDMA Peshawar on Thursday.
The manual consists of different thematic games to engage the children
from 6-12 year age group on disaster risk reduction. The manual initially
will cover four types of disasters mainly earthquake, flood, typhoons and fire
which are frequent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The PDMA director general appreciated Handicap International for extending their technical and financial
support to develop and launch the
said manual. He expressed that PDMA
would engage education department to
include the manual in mainstream syllabuses. The DG maintained that the
dissemination and further training on
the said manuals are required to be extended all over the province. He emphasized on “Virtual Mentoring Version” of the same manual may also be
developed, as it would help in extending the outreach canvas.
MS. Iffat and other representatives
from Handicap International were also
there in the launching event. She presented the manual kit officially to the
PDMA DG and expressed that Handicap
International will continue its humanitarian and development initiatives in
close coordination and collaboration
with the PDMA Khyber.