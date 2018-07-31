Share:

islamabad - The Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources on Monday declared five bottled water brands unfit for human consumption.

According to officials, from April to June, as many as 85 samples of mineral and bottled water brands were collected from different parts of the country.

Samples were taken from the areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Tandojam, Quetta and Karachi.

After running different tests and comparison of analytical findings with permissible limits of Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority, five brands were found unsafe for drinking.

After careful analysis, the council found Gourmet, Aqua Super Life, Shiraz, Aqua Splash and Marina brands unsafe for consumption due to microbiological contamination.

Studies further disclosed that the contamination in the five above brands may cause cholera, diarrhea, dysentery, hepatitis, typhoid and other infectious diseases.

Due to the unavailability of pure drinking water, a large population is left with no choice but to buy bottled water, especially during traveling.

As a consequence of this expanding market, a mushroom growth of bottled water industry in the country was witnessed during the last few years. The PCRWR warned that many mineral/bottled water companies had been found selling contaminated water.

In order to have a check on bottled water, the government through the Ministry of Science and Technology has designated the task to the council for quarterly monitoring of bottled/mineral water brands and publicize the results.