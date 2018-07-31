Share:

Export of goods to China rises

ISLAMABAD (APP): The country's export of goods to China increased by 7.3percent during July-May (2017-18) to $1.6 billion against the export of goods worth $1.5 billion in same period of the preceding year. The import of goods from China also witnessed an increase of 11.8 percent as it rose to $9.3 billion in 11 months of previous fiscal year from $8.3 billion in July-May (2016-17), according to latest data shared by SBP. On yearly basis, the export increased to $152.5 million in May 2018, against the exports worth of $125.5 million in same month of previous year, showing an increase of 21.5 percent. The imports also witnessed an increase of 19.2 percent as it rose to $1.01 billion in May 2018 against the imports worth of $846.4 million in same month of last year. The export of services to China during the period under review, however declined by 11.8 percent to $184.5 million during July-May (2017-18) against export of services worth $209.38 million during same period of last year. Total import of services from China during the corresponding year increased to $990.27 million from $857.19 million.

On yearly basis, the export of services increased from $14.54 million in May 2017 to $15.9 million in 2018, showing an increase of 9.6 percent.

Similarly the import of services from China also increased by 41.6 percent to $107.14 million May 2018 from $75.63 million in same month of previous year.

MoIT surrenders 25pc unutilised funds

ISLAMABAD (APP): Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoIT&T) has not utilized almost 25 percent funds allocated during last fiscal year for its new and ongoing projects in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), for the fiscal year 2017-18. The government has earmarked Rs1538 million for its 16 projects among which the ministry has not utilized Rs. 417 million in the prescribed time period, official sources told APP. No funds have been utilized in the Purchase of Land in Karachi and Lahore for Establishment of IT parks worth Rs 5 million, and Expansion of Broadband Internet Services in AJ&K and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Phase 5 million. In the projects Replication of e-Office (Basic Common Applications) at 45 Divisions of Federal Government and Technology Park Development Project (TDP) at Islamabad (Phase I) almost 40percents have been utilized. The ministry has utilized almost 75 percent funds allocated during last fiscal year for its new and ongoing projects in PSDP, for the fiscal year 2017-18.

The ministry has utilized the complete funds for the five schemes including Replacement of GSM Network of AJ&K for which Rs. 433.00 million were utilized, Strengthening of ICT Infrastructure and Automation of President Secretariat (Aiwan-e- Saadar) worth Rs 31.78 million, Expansion and Upgradation of NGMS (3G/4G) Services and Seamless Coverage along KKH (in Support of CPEC) in GB worth Rs 113.26 million.

E-Enablement of FIA worth Rs 0.985 and Training in Open Source Software for the End Users and System Administrators Rs 0.320 million were utilized by the ministry.

Edible oil production increases 21pc

ISLAMABAD (APP): Domestic production of cooking oil during 11 months of fiscal year (2017-18) grew by 20.65 percent, where as vegetable ghee decreased by 0.40 percent as compared the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-May, 2017-18, domestic production of vegetable ghee was recorded at 1.116 million tons, which was stood at 1.171 million tons in the same period of last year, according the Quantum Index Number of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Meanwhile, domestic production of cooking oil grew by 20.65 percent and it was recorded at 429,652 metric tons as against the 356,120 tons of same period of last year. On ,month on month basis, in May, 2018, the production of vegetable ghee was recorded at 117,080 tons as against the production of 113.789 tons of same month last year, where as the 44,150 tons of cooking produced as compared the production of 35,799 tons of same month of last year.

It may be recalled that the overall Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) of the country witnessed growth of 6 percent during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The country's LSMI Quantum Index Numbers (QIM) was recorded at 149.19 points during July-May (2017-18) against 140.75 points during July-May (2016-17), showing growth of 6 per cent.

The highest growth of 3.62 percent was witnessed in the indices monitored by Ministry of Industries, followed by 1.58 percent growth in the products monitored by Provincial Bureaus of Statistics (PBOS) and 0.80 growth in the indices of Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC).

On year-to-year basis, the industrial growth increased by 2.76 percent during May 2018 as compared to same month of last year, however, on month-to-month basis, the industrial growth decreased by 11.63 percent in May 2018 when compared to growth of April 2018, the PBS data revealed.

Digiskills programme from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD (APP): The first batch of 'DigiSkills Programme' would be started from August 1 with an aim to equip the youth to get online jobs and earn money through non- traditional ways and enable people to build bright futures. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Yusuf Hussain said "DigiSkills is unique to increase trainees retention and course completion." He highlighted aspects of diversity and inclusion, stressing that the courses were intended for everyone; housewives, freelancers, students, TVET graduates, without any requirement of computer knowledge. He told APP that DigiSkills is Pakistan's largest online free training programme which aims to equip a million people across the country with digital skills to help prepare them for future of work. These courses are designed by local industry leaders and experts in collaboration with online learning veterans at Virtual University while other execution partners include MCOM and Semiotics. There are a total of seven batches planned under the program, the first batch will offer courses in Freelancing and Digital Marketing.

, e-Commerce Management and Digital Literacy. Upcoming courses include SEO (Search Engine Optimization), AutoCAD, WordPress, QuickBooks, Graphics Design and Creative Writing.

He said, The training courses are available at a user-friendly web portal and a comprehensive online Learning Management System at all times. Students can register in their desired courses free of cost and learn online through video lectures at their own convenience and pace. An online mechanism has also been developed to engage students and track their performance through intelligent assessment, he added.