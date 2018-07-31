Share:

LAHORE - Pakistani fast bowler M Irfan has been called up by the Barbados Tridents for the upcoming Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), which will commence from August 8 to September 16. The

36-year-old will replace fellow left-armer Junaid Khan, who has become unavailable, said the information made available here. "It is a disappointment not to have Junaid available but the experience of another left-arm quick like M Irfan will be an asset to the our campaign," said Tridents head coach Robin Singh.