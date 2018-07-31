Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan hockey team players Monday announced to not participate in the forthcoming Asian Games in protest over the non-issuance of their due daily allowances.

"The players have not yet received their daily allowances for the training camp held for Champions Trophy," said national team captain Rizwan Senior. "We won't participate in the Asian Games, if we aren't given our due daily allowance."

The national team’s training camp was scheduled in Holland for the Champions Trophy. "It's not a revolt we are asking for our due right," Rizwan said. Senior player Imran Butt said that the team has conveyed their decision to the team management.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation has not paid daily allowances to the players for more than six months, approximately Rs 800,000 to each player. This is the reason why the players have refused to take part in the Asian Games. They have also warned that they will continue with their protest if dues aren’t paid.

WE’LL CLEAR ALL DUES BEFORE GOING TO GAMES: PHF CHIEF

PHF president Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokar, in his reaction on the developments, said that there is a conspiracy underway against the national hockey team. Khokar requested the players to not give any statement to the media regarding the pay issue.

"We will clear all dues before going to Asian Games. Unfortunately, our grant was stopped due to certain unknown reason," he said. "If we don't get money from the money I will pay the players through my own means." He urged the players to focus on their training.

Pakistan hockey team is scheduled to open its Asian Games campaign against Thailand on August 20 in Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Sports Complex, Jakarta, Indonesia. A total of 21 teams from 14 countries will go head-to-head in the men’s and women’s categories in 60 matches over a course of 14 days.

The PHF has on numerous occasions appealed to the government to release funds, the most recent of which came last week when the federation asked the government for a grant of Rs200 million. Team manager and Olympian Hasan Sardar said lack of funding had lowered the morale of the players who were confident after faring well against Argentina, Belgium, Australia and the Netherlands.