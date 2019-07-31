Share:

LAHORE - A four-member team of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Tuesday interrogated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail in connection with the role he allegedly played in allotting thousands of kanals of land to a spiritual family in Pakpattan.

He was asked many questions to which his answer was that it was an old case and he did not remember much about it. Sharif was the Punjab chief minister when the land was allotted.

According to sources, the ACE team expressed dissatisfaction over the replies. Ultimately, he was given a questionnaire which he would return through his counsel.