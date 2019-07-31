Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Indian troops yesterday resorted to unprovoked firing of mortars and artillery guns along the Line of Control (LoC) deliberately targeting civil population in Azad Jammu and Kashmir killing a man and injuring nine others.

Indian forces targeted civilians in Danna, Dhddnial, Jura, Lipa, Sharda and Shahkot sectors, Inter Services Public Relations media release stated.

At least four houses were also damaged by the unprovoked firing on Tuesday afternoon, said official sources.

Nouman (25) son of Matti Ullah, a resident of Sharda Town, was martyred and nine others sustained injuries when Indian occupation forces shelled from across the de facto border on villages of Athmuqam district of the Neelam Valley,” incharge officer police control room Athmuqam told this correspondent over telephone.

Defying all international norms, Indian troops targeted the forward populated areas in Neelam Valley including Dhudniyal, Taijiyaan, Sharda, Keil, Salkhala, Jura, Falakan, Katha Choghali, Lawaat and Nagdar where at least five houses were badly damaged during the shelling, which continued intermittently till Tuesday evening, he said.

Four people were injured in Dhudniyal and one each in Jura, Falakan, Salkhala and Chaliyana villages, he said adding that Pakistani forces responded effectively to Indian firing silencing enemy guns. A local journalist and eye witness Khawaja Shahid Iqbal, resident of village Dhudhniyal, told this scribe over telephone that India at about 2.00 pm on Tuesday resorted to unprovoked firing in the Neelam Valley and targeted civilian population from Marvel to Keil belt along LoC.