ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Tuesday discussed defence and security cooperation between the two countries.

Chairman Security Services of Uzbekistan Lieutenant General Azizov Abdusalom Abdumavlonovich called on Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Tuesday and discussed defence and security cooperation between the two countries.

They also discussed overall situation in the region and agreed to enhance military level contacts and trainings besides undertaking joint steps for eradication of terrorism.

The Uzbek General also recognised the efforts of the Pakistan Army for stability in the region.