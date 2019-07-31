Share:

SIALKOT-Both government colleges (boys and girls) in Daska have been facing an acute shortage of teachers which is badly affecting studies of the students.

At Govt Postgraduate College for Women, there are only 20 teachers for more than 3000 students against the 50 sanctioned seats of teachers. The small number of teachers is unable to give proper attention to the students. Moreover, nine sectioned posts of Urdu teachers have been lying vacant since long, and there is no teacher for MA Urdu classes at the college. The college management is waiting for a go ahead from the provincial government for the appointment of teachers at 30 vacant posts.

Similarly, there is only a single teacher of Mathematics for hundreds of intermediate and bachelor’s students at Govt Boys Degree College. The college management has remained to give admission to students in B.Com third year classes due to unavailability of teachers. Likewise, there have been no admissions to Botany, Zoology, and Chemistry classes at Govt Boys Degree College for the last several years due to unavailability of teachers.

The social, religious, educational and political circles of Daska have expressed grave concern over this miserable situation. They have urged Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Waqas Ali Mehmood, and Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider to take notice of shortage of the teachers at both colleges. They also demanded early commencement of BS classes for resumption of higher studies at local level.

Hindu community for

rehabilitation of historic temple

The Hindu Community in Sialkot region has urged Pakistani government to ensure early rehabilitation of ancient and historic “Shawala Teja Singh Temple”. They have also demanded its preservation in original shape.

Local Hindu leaders including Rattan Lal, Ramaish Kumar, Dr Munawar Chand, Amarnath Randhawa and Pandit Kashi Ram, after performing religious rituals at this temple, highly hailed Pakistani government’s decision to open Shawala Teja Singh Temple in Sialkot for Hindus after its 72 years long closure.

They demanded that the government ensure early rehabilitation of the temple and its preservation in original shape. They said that building of the temple was badly damaged by an outraged mob in response to the demolition of Babari Mosque in Uttar Pradesh, India in December 1992.

Located at Mohallah Dhaarowal-Circular Road here, this Hindu temple has been lying closed for the Hindus even before the creation of Pakistan. The Hindu community had a very pressing demand for the reopening and rehabilitation of this temple.

Leaders of the Hindu community in Sialkot region said that reopening of the temple had depicted that the minorities enjoyed complete religious freedom in Pakistan. They added that Pakistani government was making all-out sincere efforts to ensure fulfilment of the basic rights of minorities. They also stressed the need for promoting religious harmony to establish durable peace.