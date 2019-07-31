Share:

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has taken several steps to protect women rights in the country.

While addressing the fifth Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Asia Regional Conference 2019 in Islamabad on Wednesday, she said women representation at every forum is being ensured in Pakistan according to the constitution.

The Minister also said implementation of laws for protection of rights of women and children is very necessary and the federal government also working on implementation of women harassment laws and prevention of gender discrimination.

Dr Shireen Mazari urged the United Nations to take strict note of discriminatory behavior against women in the world and ensure their inclusion in decision and policy making and other consultation engagements for fruitful results.

She also advised data of women should be collected for future planning and decision making.