Share:

ISLAMABAD - Justice Sh. Azmat Saeed, Senior Judge Supreme Court on Tuesday took oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The oath was administered by Justice Umar Ata Bandial in a simple and dignified ceremony in the Supreme Court.

Justice Sh. Azmat Saeed will act as Chief Justice of Pakistan during the period, Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, Chief Justice of Pakistan and Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Senior Puisne Judge, remain abroad.

The ceremony was attended by Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Attorney General of Pakistan, senior lawyers and law officers.

Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present on the occasion.