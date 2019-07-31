Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz will appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore today regarding the M/s Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The anti-corruption watchdog has summoned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, sons Hussain and Hassan in connection with a money laundering and income beyond means case.

The evidence against the owners of the sugar mills surfaced during the investigation against Shehbaz Sharif and his sons Hamza and Salman in money laundering case and owning assets beyond means.

Moreover, the accountability watchdog has also ordered Abbas Sharif’s son Abdul Aziz to appear before the investigation team.

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif is also likely to be called by the bureau in the same case.

The NAB has purportedly traced numerous telegraphic transfers (TTs) worth millions of rupees by the Sharif family and the end beneficiaries allegedly included Maryam Nawaz and other owners of the Chaudhry Sugar Mills .

The NAB has launched another investigation against members of the Sharif family, and in this regard, the bureau, for the first time, summoned Yousuf Abbas on July 23 and recorded his statement.