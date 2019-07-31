Share:

Lahore - Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid chaired the 13th syndicate meeting of Fatima Jinnah Medical University. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Aamir Zaman Khan, Vice Chancellor of University of Health Sciences Dr Javed Akram, MS of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Fayyaz Butt, MS of Government Mozang Teaching Hospital, MPA Umul Baneen, Vice Chancellor OF LUMS and officials concerned attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed design and other matters of establishment of a new state-of-the-art Mother and Child Healthcare Hospital. The meeting approved installation of new tube-well at FJMU, post for a storekeeper, construction of new hostel in Government Mozang Teaching Hospital and other steps to better healthcare service delivery. Meanwhile, Punjab Development Working Party approved development scheme of Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) sector establishment of 200-bedded mother & child hospital and nursing college in Mianwali at the estimated cost of Rs4782.700 million.