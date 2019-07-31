Share:

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said a meaningless investigation is being done by NAB against her, her family and her party members.

Back from NAB. Told them the questions about family business have been asked & answered a zillion times & nothing found even by agenda-driven JIT. But since the aim is to use NAB as a tool to harass & victimize, the theatre of the absurd continues. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 31, 201900

In a tweet, Maryam Nawaz said that she has answered NAB questions many times and nothing has been found in JIT but NAB is only being used as a tool to harass & victimize her, her family and party members.

Earlier Maryam Nawaz appeared in Lahore Office NAB where she was questioned for 45 minutes. However she could not satisfy NAB during investigation in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Maryam Nawaz appeared before a 3-member NAB investigation team.

NAB has again summoned Maryam Nawaz on August 08 and directed her to appear before NAB team with complete record.