PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said a meaningless investigation is being done by NAB against her, her family and her party members.

READ MORE: JI to announce future line of action on August 25 in Peshawar: Siraj ul Haq

In a tweet, Maryam Nawaz said that she has answered NAB questions many times and nothing has been found in JIT but NAB is only being used as a tool to harass & victimize her, her family and party members.

Earlier Maryam Nawaz appeared in Lahore Office NAB where she was questioned for 45 minutes. However she could not satisfy NAB during investigation in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

READ MORE: PM Imran telephones Abu Dhabi crown prince, discuss matters of bilateral relations

Maryam Nawaz appeared before a 3-member NAB investigation team.

NAB has again summoned Maryam Nawaz on August 08 and directed her to appear before NAB team with complete record.