LAHORE - Top officials on Tuesday visited the Punjab Health Initiative Management Company. Healthcare Secretary Momin Agha, Special Secretary (Admin) Shakeel Ahmad and Additional Secretary Dr Asif were present. They were briefed about the company and its Cashless Scheme for Inpatient Healthcare Service, which is fully funded by the government of Punjab in association with the State Life Insurance Corporation. All 36 districts of the province will be provided Sehat Card -- 6.8 million families and 3.9 million individuals. The districts programme has been initiated having verification by Nadra.