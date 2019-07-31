Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani players got off to sensational start in the World Junior Individual Squash Championship 2019, which started in Malaysia on Tuesday.

Noor Zaman, who is grandson of former world squash champion Qamar Zaman, started the proceedings for Pakistan. Noor showed signs of why he is rated so highly amongst his peers and why he is dubbed as future of Pakistan squash, as his rise to fame continued after doing well in number of international events and getting training at Egypt. He is gradually improving and he has great chances in the mega event.

Noor was up against Canadian Bicknell Matt and he settled quite brilliantly in the first game, putting Bicknell under enormous pressure. His game plan, agility and control of the ball worked wonders and helped him win the first game 11-4. He started the second game with same zeal and passion and continued to apply tremendous pressure on Bicknell, who looked down and out and had no answers to the dominance of Noor, who took the game 11-5.

After playing so well, Noor all of a sudden started committing childish mistakes and allowed Bicknell too much liberty and was not playing his natural aggressive game. He wasted too many easy chances, which cost him third game 9-11. After that, Noor entered the court with new commitment and put Bicknell under sword as he was dictating terms and was looking cool, calm and composed. He finished off Bicknell by winning the fourth game 11-5 to book place in the second round.

In the second match of the day, highly-rated Hamza Sharif was up against German Wipperfuerth Jan. Hamza was in sublime form and simply brushed aside his opponent. He took the first game 11-5 and went on to take the second 11-5 and after some stiff resistance in the third game. Hamza took the game 11-7 to seal second round place.

Pakistan’s arguably most versatile and top junior player, Haris Qasim got bye in the first round. In the fourth match Mohammad Farhan Hashmi beat Canadian Mufti Maaz in straight games, winning 11-6, 11-9 and 11-7 while Mohammad Hamza Khan beat Canadian Mavani Sayeed 11-5, 11-7 and 14-12 and in the last match, Pakistan’s Naveed Rehman beat Australian Penfold Joshua 3-0, winning the encounter 11-6, 11-7 and 11-4.

Talking to The Nation from Malaysia, Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Secretary Group Captain Tahir Sultan, who is accompanying the team as manager, said that six Pakistani players are taking part in the championship and all moved into second round by recording contrasting victories, while Haris Qasim got bye in the first round.

“Pakistani players simply outclassed their opponents and won games mainly in straight games, which is a clear indication that hard training and coaching at Mushaf Squash Academy is paying off great dividend. I was not expecting such commanding performances shown by the youngsters, especially when they are hardly 15 or 17, while opponents are experienced and played loads of junior tournaments,” the manager said.

He said: “The way boys played that day and they were playing and following the game plan, it was really commendable. We were sitting outside the courts and we didn’t need to say a single word, such was their dominance as they simply outclassed their opponents and were looking hungry. If they had to play another match, they were ready to take on any given opponent.

“I am optimistic that if they continue to show same form and passion, they are sure to clinch titles. I expect them to put up same fight and not to take any opponent easy. They neither afford lenient approach nor complacency. If they let the things slip out of their hands, they won’t have any second chances,” Tahir Sultan concluded.