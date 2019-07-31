Share:

LAHORE - Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed on Tuesday chaired a meeting on cleanliness measures in the city for Eidul Azha.

The meeting decided to file cases against politicians for resisting cleanliness campaign. The district administration faced resistance by influential people in some areas during previous years. However, sources in district administration say, in previous years multiple areas in the city were left unattended due to the ‘political involvement’.

“This year the administration has decided to launch the FIRs against the politically motivated resistance in cleanliness drive,” source says.

The meeting was attended by Lahore Waste Management Company Managing Director Ajmal Bhatti, assistant commissioners and others. At least 8,500 waste containers would be installed for Eid cleanliness in city.

The DC also asked LWMC to consider entire city as its jurisdiction for cleanliness operation during Eid holidays.

The LWMC MD said that four dumping sites have been located and a massive awareness campaign has been launched to educate people about the cleanliness measures.

The government has decided to use mosque loudspeakers for awareness.

Moreover, Lahore Division Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi has said that all temporary sacrificial animal markets for Eid-ul-Azha would be fully operational from August 2, 2019. He said that seven sale points, including one at Shahpur Kanjran Cattle Market, have been established in different areas of the city.