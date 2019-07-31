Share:

ISLAMABAD - Peshawar Zalmi and Serai Fight Night join hands to promote Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), SFN contender night to be held on August 3 in Islamabad.

The partnership looks to be a game changer for MMA in Pakistan. It will promote one of the world’s most popular and fastest growing sports of MMA in Pakistan. The blockbuster event, Serai Fight Night, will be held in Islamabad at Amir Khan Boxing Hall on August 3. The event will be broadcasted live on Zalmi TV, which is Peshawar Zalmi’s sports broadcasting platform. Serai Fight Night will include fighters from across the country.

Sharing his views, Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi said: “We have joined hands with SFN to promote MMA in Pakistan. With PSL-5 happening in Pakistan, it is incumbent on us to promote other sports as well. Pakistan has a lot of talented MMA fighters and they require the proper platform to showcase it. Peshawar Zalmi will help in making SFN a global sporting entity across the region.”

SFN Chairman Saad Khan said: “Through this collaboration, we have combined the unique strengths of MMA expertise of SFN with the biggest sports entity of Pakistan, Peshawar Zalmi, and appreciate their efforts in developing other sports as well.”

CEO at SFN, Umer Toor stated: “It is a grand opportunity for all the athletes to prove their talent in MMA cage. For the first time in the history of Pakistan, MMA athletes are being given this opportunity.”

Participation of two female athletes in SFN contender night is exciting news for sport lovers. I am grateful for the support extended by Zalmi in the process of sports development in Pakistan.”

The fight card will be announced soon and it is expected to have 26 athletes. The press-conference and weigh-in ceremony will be held on August 2 while the fight night will take place on August 3.