ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Senior leader Senator Rehman Malik Tuesday moved a Resolution in the Senate Secretariat to debate in the House on the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to the United States, its achievements and impacts on the Pak-US relations. He urged that the government should take the Parliament into confidence on the full context, substance and contents of the Prime Minister’s visit to US. He also asked that the House should be informed about the peace process in Afghanistan and Pakistan’s role to facilitate Afghan peace process. He said that nation has the right to know about the facts. In addition, Senator Malik has also submitted a question in the Senate Secretariat regarding progress made in the recent visit of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to the US. He urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to inform and brief the House about the PM visits, its progress and achievements and also about the Pakistan’s offer of peace talk between Afghan Taliban, US and President Ashraf Ghani.