LAHORE-Pakistani television is mostly flooded with typical storylines that become a bore to watch after the first few episodes; however, every once in while a few dramas come along to steal our attention due to their unusual plots and spectacular performances.

‘Ishq Zahe Naseeb’ seems to be one such play that we had been impatiently waiting for ever since the teasers were released.

Hooking us from get go, the much loved Aisi Hai Tanhai duo Sami Khan and Sonya Hussyn are back with a huge ensemble including the versatile Zahid Ahmed, the lovely Yumna Zaidi and Zarnish Khan.

Written by the amazing writer, Hashim Nadeem we have to admit that we absolutely love the storyline and the dialogues.

Playing the leading role with Sami Khan in the drama, the gorgeous Sonya Hussyn caught our attention.

Ever since the stunning performance in the drama “Umm-e-Kulsoom”, actress Sonya has been essaying varied characters.

From a doting daughter and an independent working woman in ‘Maraism’; dedicated and sincere Haniya in ‘Mere Hamrahi;, courageous and decisive in ‘Kitni Girhain Baqi Hain’ ; a symbol of strength and courage in ‘Meri Behan Meri Dewrani’; the actress has played some life-changing roles and now she’s back with another - Gohar in ‘Ishq Zahe Naseeb’.

Sonya’s character ‘Gohar’ is of a simple and bubbly girl who likes to enjoy things around her.

She believes in things like horoscopes, fortune-telling, and palm reading while Kashif (Sami Khan) does not but he accepts and loves her for the way she is.

However, there were hints that things might not go as smoothly for them.

The demographics of the leading stars have been declared in the teasers as well as in the starting episodes.

They both belong to poor families but they love each other. Sonya admires jewels and riches but Sami cannot afford those luxuries for her.

Starting off on a sweet note, it seems like there’s more to come. The actress Sonya Hussyn opined that the motivation behind taking this project was the unusual plot and to showcase her talent on screen through a strong leading character.

The project has already gone on the floors and we love her performance as well as the onscreen chemistry between the main characters.