MARDAN - Coronavirus claimed another life in the district on Thursday rais­ing the death toll to 62.

According to statistics issued by the Addition­al Deputy Commission­er (ADC) office another seven people were tested positive for corona, taking the total number of con­firmed patients to 1,249.

The latest death was reported of Rahat Pari daughter of Jehangir Khan, a resident of Dargi Malakand. A total of 6,107 tests have so far been con­ducted in the district.