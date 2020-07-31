Share:

Muzaffargarh - District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh Syed Nadeem Abbas laid out a comprehensive security plan for the district for EId ul Azha. While briefing, the DPO stated that more than 1100 security personnel were deployed to secure 539 Eid congregations. Corona safety measure would be ensured at any cost. Public gatherings would not be allowed. One wheeling would be dealt high handedly and special squads were formed to prevent one wheeling. The DPO announced a code of conduct for all officers and officials and advised to ensure public security in all respect.