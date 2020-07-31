Share:

High alert has been sounded in Chaman border town after deadly clashes involving protesters on Friday. Several injured in second of clashes between the protesters and the security forces on Friday.

The protester set fire to a vehicle of the security forces injuring several which prompted the security men to open aerial firing. Three people were killed in clashes after angry protesters burnt down a quarantine centert for corona virus patients destroying almost 1,000 tents, computer rooms of Nadra office and then forcibly crossed the border into Afghanistan.

The protesters also destroyed a border gate when they stormed the Zero Point and then crossed their way into Afghanistan. This prompted clashes which resulted in the death of three people and injuries to 20 others. According to reports, hundreds of protesters belonging to the All Parties Traders Union had been staging a demonstration at Friendship Gate against the border’s closure for the past two months. Security forces fired aerial shots to disperse the protesters.

Additional troops of the Frontier Corps and Levies were also summoned to quell the protest. The local authorities have now sounded a high alert in the border city and deployed heavy contingents of police on the important routes of the city.

Medical Superintendent of the DHQ hospital where the injured including three Lavies personnel were shifted described the condition of most of the wounded people as very serious. An emergency has been declared in the hospitals and all doctors have been called on the duty. The protesters also tried to stage a protest outside the hospital but they were dispersed by the security forces by firing teargas shells.

The whole of Chaman gave a curfew-like look as the security forces cordoned off of all the areas in an attempt to avoid further protests by the traders.