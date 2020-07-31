Share:

ATTOCK - Financial constraints drive a 27-year-old man – a tailor by profession to commit suicide in Mohallah Langar in limits of Jand Police station. Police while quoting family members of the deceased said that Muhammad Rizwan was in distress for the last couple of weeks due to financial issues. On Thursday morning, he locked himself in his room and shot himself in head and died on the spot. His body was handed over for burial after autopsy at THQ hospital. Jand Police registered a case and started further investigation.