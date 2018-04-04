Share:

PESHAWAR - At least three police personnel were killed and two injured as a police vehicle was targeted with a remote-controlled explosive device in Dera Ismael Khan on Friday night, police officials said.

The incident occurred on Kolachi Road in DI Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bordering South Waziristan Agency. District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah remained unhurt in the bomb blast . The DPO was on routine patrolling when the IED was blasted near his vehicle.

The injured were shifted to District Hospital DI KHAN . The dead cops were part of the DPO Squad.